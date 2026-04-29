Apr 29, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Person Shot, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Southeast Crow Wing County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened last night in southeast Crow Wing County.

A press release from Sheriff Eric Klang says deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of County Road 2. Someone traveling eastbound on County Road 2 reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire, resulting in the rear window being shattered.

During the response, Mille Lacs Tribal Police officers were on scene with a separate vehicle in which an individual had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The injured individual was transported by ambulance to an Onamia hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Klang says this incident remains an active and ongoing investigation, and that authorities are continuing to gather information and work collaboratively among agencies. Additional details will be released as they become available. He added there is no threat to the public at this time.

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