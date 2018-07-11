Person Killed After Being Struck By Train In Brainerd

A person was struck and killed by a BNSF Railway train early Wednesday morning, July 11. The accident occurred near Southeast 13th Street in Brainerd, according to railroad officials.

The fatality was reported around 2:35 a.m. and confirmed in an email statement from BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy McBeth.

“A train struck and fatally injured a person laying on the tracks. This occurred along the tracks, not at a designated crossing. BNSF officers and local emergency personnel responded to the scene,” McBeth wrote.

As authorities investigated the scene, law enforcement officers were stationed on both sides of the Southeast 13th Street train crossing to divert traffic.