Person From Bemidji Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One person from Bemidji was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Monday.

A release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 12 at 8:38 AM, their office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 10 and Bison Road in the city of Cushing.

According to the release, Tracy Guck, 39, of Randall was traveling south on Bison Road and Delayna Nitz, 46, of Bemidji was traveling east on Highway 10. Guck failed to yield and pulled out in front of Nitz’s car, causing the crash.

Nitz was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today