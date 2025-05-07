Person Arrested After Threat Directed at Staples-Motley School Activities Area

Staples Police Department officials say one person has been arrested following a violent threat directed at the Staples-Motley School District activities area.

The Todd County 911 center received the threat at around 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a letter from the school district, a threat of violence targeted the Staples-Motley School District’s outdoor activities area, including the baseball field and track.

School employees immediately brought all students and staff into the school building and went into lockdown protocol. Students were then later safely reunited with their parents and guardians.

Law enforcement arrested the individual around 9 p.m., and they notified the district that the threat was no longer imminent. The individual is now in custody, and the Staples-Motley School District has issued a no-trespass order prohibiting the individual from coming onto any property owned by the district.

Classes resumed as normal on Wednesday.