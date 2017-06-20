DONATE

Persell, Hilstrom Intend To Join The Race For Minnesota’s Highest Offices

Mal Meyer
Jun. 19 2017
It was a big night for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party as more candidates announced their bids and intent to run for some of the states highest offices. The announcements from John Persell and Representative Debra Hilstrom came as a welcome surprise to many.

The Beltrami County DFL fish fry brought in community members to hear from some of the candidates looking to represent them down in St. Paul.

Former Minnesota House District 5A Representative John Persell lost to Republican Matt Bliss during last year’s election. He says he’s ready to take back his seat. One of the areas he’s looking at improving is special education in schools and reducing college student debt.

Current State Representative and Anoka Assistant County Attorney Debra Hilstrom says she’ll run for attorney general should Lori Swanson run for governor. Hilstrom says she looks forward to representing elder abuse and financial cases should she go on to take the position.

Other candidates that have previously announced their runs for governor also made appearances at the event.

Rep. Paul Thissen is a former speaker of the Minnesota House and is in his eighth term representing his district in Minneapolis. He says he’s running to fight for the economic interests of everyday Minnesotans and bring their voices to the capitol.

In 2006, Rebecca Otto was elected as state auditor as Minnesota’s first female democrat to hold the position. Having been re-elected twice, she’s now looking to stop big corporate interests and ensure the public has access to government meetings.

The candidates will look for the party’s endorsement, which is expected to be decided by the beginning of next June.

