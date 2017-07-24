Perham Man Seriously Injured In Wadena Motorcycle Crash

A Perham man was seriously injured on Saturday after his motorcycle went off the road and landed in a ditch off County Road 13 in Wadena, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Miller, 31, was traveling east on County Highway 13 when the bike veered off the road at a curve and landed into a ditch along the highway, just about one mile east of Highway 71.

Miller was transported to Tri-County Health Care by Tri-County Ambulance before being airlifted to St. Cloud with serious injuries. Miller was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sebeka Police Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, Life Link III Air Care, and K&K Towing.