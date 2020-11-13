Lakeland PBS

Performances of “The Last Five Years” in Staples Delayed Until December 3rd

Nick UrsiniNov. 13 2020

After a positive COVID-19 test from one of the crew members, performances of “The Last Five Years,” originally scheduled for Nov. 12-15 in Staples, have been pushed back three weeks.

Tickets are available both in person and online:

  • $12 for in-person
  • $10 for online

All patrons are required to wear a mask, hand sanitizer will be available, and the cast will be wearing mouth shields according to lead actor Travis Chaput.

The play will be performed at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples, on Dec. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Lakewood’s Motley Clinic Closed Temporarily

Free COVID-19 Screenings to Be Offered to BSU and NTC Students

Over 40 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN Friday

Medical Experts, Bar and Restaurant Owners Speak Out on New Restrictions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.