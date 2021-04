Click to print (Opens in new window)

Quality, service, and employee engagement are a few key initiatives Pequot Tool & Manufacturing holds close to the heart of their business. But what is their most important initiative? Giving. This was on display last month when they raised $20,000 for local food shelves.

