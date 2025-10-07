Oct 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Pequot Lakes Water Tower Included in 2025 ‘Tank of the Year’ Contest

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

camp confidence brainerd lions clubs accessible playground

10-07-2025

Community

Camp Confidence, Brainerd Lions Clubs Discuss Accessible Playground Plans

Grand Rapids Soccer Generic sqk

10-07-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Soccer Shuts Out Hibbing/Chisholm, Advances to 7AA Semis

grand rapids thunderhawks soccer generic thumbnail

10-07-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer Gets Big Win Over Mesabi East in 7AA Quarterfinals

walker hackensack akeley wha w h a girls soccer goalie net wide

10-07-2025

Sports

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ Soccer Overcomes Slow Start in Historic 9-Win Season