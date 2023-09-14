Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Focusing on the Little Things for 2023

Lakeland News — Sep. 13 2023

By Miles Walker

The Pequot Lakes girls volleyball team made quite the run in 2022, making the Class AA state tourney for the first time since 2019 before falling to Cannon Falls in the championship game.

In 2023, the Patriots are off to a hot start, winning their first three matches of the season. But the team has more than just a return trip to the state tournament on their minds.

The Patriots have yet to lose a single game in one of their three matches so far this year, where they’ve swept Wadena-Deer Creek, Bemidji, and Detroit Lakes. Their three-game win streak will be on the line Thursday, Sept. 14 when they travel to Pierz.

By — Lakeland News

