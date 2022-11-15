Pequot Lakes Volleyball Falls Short in Class AA Title Game, Earns First-Ever State Runner-Up Finish
The Pequot Lakes Volleyball team came up short of a state championship, falling to Canyon Falls 3-0 in the Class AA state title match on Saturday afternoon.
It was the Patriots’ third state tournament appearance in school history and Pequot Lakes’ first ever runner-up finish. Although it wasn’t the way Pequot Lakes was hoping to end the season, the Patriots will still bring home the Class AA runner-up trophy to cap off a terrific 29-5 season.
Abi Martin, Grace Hoffard, and Ella Kratochvil all earned spots on the Class AA All-Tournament Team. Despite the loss, Pequot Lakes Head Coach Chris Ganley was proud of her team’s effort in the State Championship match and all season long.