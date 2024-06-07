Pequot Lakes Teacher Deanne Trottier Nominated for 2024 Presidential Awards

Eagle View Elementary School teacher Deanne Trottier is one of the finalists for the 2024 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award is the nation’s highest honor for U.S. K through 12 science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science teachers and is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Deanne Trottier has second, third, and fourth graders at Eagle View for 21 years, however she only began teaching the school E-STEM program three years ago.

Trottier believe the E-STEM program both provides students some run in the sun and helps them develop a deeper understanding and respect for the environment.

Trottier took over the school’s Nature Center following longtime teacher Jim Minerich’s retirement, which later led to the E-STEM program’s birth she also used a $10,000 grant from Sourcewell to build an additional outdoor learning space.

It’s come as no surprise to Trottier’s peers, that she’s a finalist for the 2024 Presidential Awards.

Her impact on Eagleview can be both felt and seen through her work in STEM and her effect on her students.

Teachers selected for the award will receive a trip to Washington D.C. where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They will also receive a $10,000 award from the N.S.F.