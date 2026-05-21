Pequot Lakes Takes Home Second Consecutive NMRC State Championship

A record nine teams from Northern Minnesota qualified for the 14th annual Minnesota State High School Leagues Robotics Tournament, which featured 36 teams overall.

Out of those nine teams, the qualification round had Bemidji ranked 15th, Warroad at 11th, Pequot Lakes at 10th, and Brainerd coming in at 8th.

Going into the finals, Pequot Lakes emerged victorious with an upset win in a winner-take-all format finale. Pequot Lakes took home a 563-525 victory for their second consecutive robotics state championship. Warroad came in as the state runner up.