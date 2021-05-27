Pequot Lakes Superintendent to Take Position at Cook County Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent Chris Lindholm is leaving the district to take a position as superintendent for the Cook County School District.

Lindholm submitted his resignation at a special school board meeting on Monday night, where the board voted to accept his resignation effective June 30. Lindholm has been the superintendent for Pequot Lakes since July 2013.

Lindholm was the center of a controversy recently when he narrated a video posted online which questioned how welcoming the Pequot Lakes community is to diversity. Lindholm told Forum News Services that that situation did not play a part in his decision to leave and that it’s a complete coincidence that hie found his new job at this time.

