Pequot Lakes Students Return to School After Safety Incidents
After canceling all school activities, including class, on Monday after multiple safety incidents, Pequot Lakes Schools had their students return to class and all after-school activities Tuesday with a two-hour delay. The Pequot Lakes Police Department and the district are confident there is no imminent threat to any staff member or any threat to the students.
