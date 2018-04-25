Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pequot Lakes Students Experience Mock Car Crash

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

Juniors and Seniors at Pequot Lakes High School were given a shocking lesson about the effects of drunk and distracted driving. Put on by local agencies, a mock car crash scene was put into place in the parking lot.

The mock head-on collision involved 5 students acting as if the crash actually happened. During the demonstration, one passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, one was in critical condition and had to be airlifted to the hospital, the drunk driver was given a field sobriety test and then arrested. The other two pasangers suffered from non life threatening injuries.

The fake crash scene was a way to show students the effects of drunk driving right before their prom this weekend.

The video below has footage from the demonstration as well as reaction from students.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

24-Year-Old Brainerd Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges

Brainerd Man Dies After Roll Over Crash

Local Bike Shop Participates In Free Bikes For Kids Organization

Local Growers Challenged By Lasting Winter Weather

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Reduced Conflict Intersection Coming To Hwy 2 In Cass Lake

Warmer weather is synonymous with road projects, and soon a part of Highway 2 in Cass Lake will look a little different. “We’ve been working on
Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Reduced Conflict Intersection Coming To Hwy 2 In Cass Lake

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Bemidji United Way Seeking "Someone Special" Volunteer Nominations

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Bonnie Cumberland Sertoma Fund Supports Camp Confidence, Brainerd Public School's Foundation

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Bemidji Man Sentenced In January Arson Case

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Verndale Home Destroyed By Fire

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.