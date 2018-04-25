Pequot Lakes Students Experience Mock Car Crash

Juniors and Seniors at Pequot Lakes High School were given a shocking lesson about the effects of drunk and distracted driving. Put on by local agencies, a mock car crash scene was put into place in the parking lot.

The mock head-on collision involved 5 students acting as if the crash actually happened. During the demonstration, one passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, one was in critical condition and had to be airlifted to the hospital, the drunk driver was given a field sobriety test and then arrested. The other two pasangers suffered from non life threatening injuries.

The fake crash scene was a way to show students the effects of drunk driving right before their prom this weekend.

The video below has footage from the demonstration as well as reaction from students.