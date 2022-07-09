Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Sophomore Calia Chaney Exceeding Expectations in Track

Lakeland News — Jul. 8 2022

Calia Chaney has been running track since the sixth grade and has dreamed of winning a state championship. Fast forward from five years ago to just last month, and the Pequot Lakes sophomore runner has exceeded expectations and done that and more.

Chaney always knew she was going to run, and with distance running as her strong suit, she won the Class AA 800-meter run at the state tournament with a time of 2 minutes and 13 seconds. Her success earned her a spot running in the Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon, where she got a time of 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

Chaney says she doesn’t know what her future looks like in track and field, but she hopes she’s able to run and compete for as long as she can.

By — Lakeland News

