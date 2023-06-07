Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Softball Returning to State Tournament for 1st Time Since 2016

Charlie YaegerJun. 6 2023

The Pequot Lakes softball team made it to the final game of the section championship the past two seasons only to fall short. This year, Pequot Lakes finally got over the hump after having to win three straight from the elimination bracket, but adversity isn’t a problem for the Patriots.

Tuesday’s practice (or lack thereof due to rain) proved that once again, plans don’t always come together nicely, but you can always make the best of a bad situation. Head Coach Bret Sergent pointed out that getting up early, despite not practicing, will help them in the long run because they will have to be up early for their first-round game on Thursday against Le Sueur-Henderson. That game is being play at Caswell Park in Mankato at 9 a.m.

By — Charlie Yaeger

