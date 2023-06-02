Pequot Lakes Softball Heading Back To State With Shutout Wins Over Pierz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Pierz softball team had to do it the long way, but they are heading back to the Class AA State Tournament for the first time since 2016.

After losing to Pierz 2-1 on Tuesday, the Patriots earned a rematch with the Pioneers by beating Kimball Area on Wednesday. Then Pequot Lakes defeating Pierz twice, both by way of shutout to claim the Section 6AA championship.

Senior Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched complete game shutouts in Pequot’s 1-0 win and then in their winner-take-all 3-0 win over Pierz. Geschwill’s last strikeout in the bottom of the seventh of the second game was also her 339th strikeout of the season, which breaks the Pequot Lakes softball single-season record.

Pequot Lakes Head Coach Bret Sergent also recorded career wins number 400 and 401 with the two victories over Pierz.

The Patriots will find out this weekend what seed they received and who they will play in the Class AA State Tournament, will start on Thursday June 8th at Caswell Park in Mankato.