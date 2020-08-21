Pequot Lakes Schools to Begin Fall Semester in Hybrid Learning Model

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Pequot Lakes School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to start the fall semester in a “hybrid” learning model.

Grades K through 6 will attend classes in-person every day, while grades 7 through 12 will attend in-person learning twice a week with a staggered schedule.

Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent Chris Lindholm feels one of the most vital keys to having a healthy and safe semester will be adding as many safety precautions as necessary. Examples being added by the district include: having students and staff complete a health screening prior to on-site learning, shortening the school day for each grade to limit time being spent together in a classroom, and strongly encouraging parents to drive their students to school as buses will be limited to 50% capacity.

With an official plan in place, on September 8th, the beginning of a semester unlike any before it begins for the Pequot Lakes School District.

