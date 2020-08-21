Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Schools to Begin Fall Semester in Hybrid Learning Model

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 21 2020

The Pequot Lakes School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to start the fall semester in a “hybrid” learning model.

Grades K through 6 will attend classes in-person every day, while grades 7 through 12 will attend in-person learning twice a week with a staggered schedule.

Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent Chris Lindholm feels one of the most vital keys to having a healthy and safe semester will be adding as many safety precautions as necessary. Examples being added by the district include: having students and staff complete a health screening prior to on-site learning, shortening the school day for each grade to limit time being spent together in a classroom, and strongly encouraging parents to drive their students to school as buses will be limited to 50% capacity.

With an official plan in place, on September 8th, the beginning of a semester unlike any before it begins for the Pequot Lakes School District.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

