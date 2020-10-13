Pequot Lakes Schools Projected to Lose Funding Due to Enrollment Decrease

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pequot Lakes Schools could lose between $500,000 and $600,000 in state funds due to this fall’s enrollment being down by about 60 students.

According to Chris Lindholm, Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent, each student projects around $10,000 in revenue for the district, and the drop is most likely connected to families choosing homeschooling during the pandemic. The school board is now set to discuss revising the school’s budget during their November work session to re-evaluate their future plans.

The school board’s next meeting is Oct. 19, and enrollment revenue could be a subject discussed.

