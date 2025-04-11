Pequot Lakes Schools Looking to Make Best Use of Referendum & Levy Funds

Residents in the Pequot Lakes school district voted yes on Tuesday to both questions on a recent referendum, giving the district the necessary funds to complete refurbishments on the schools.

The referendum will provide a $55 million bond to help the district repair and update parts of the schools, including a leaky roof, while expanding cafeteria lines and creating a new space for career, technology, and trade education. Voters also approved a levy that will provide $600,000 per year for the next decade to support costs for curriculum, textbooks, and technology.

“The process clearly isn’t over,” said Kurt Stumpf, Pequot Lakes Public Schools Superintendent, “and we still want to make sure that we do the best job using this funds that our community has invested in our schools to the best of our ability, and have actual schools that will set us up for the future, for our students, staff, and community.”

Construction on the projects is expected to begin next summer.