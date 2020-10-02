Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Schools Adjusting to Pandemic Semester

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 1 2020

Pequot Lakes School District Superintendent Chris Lindholm explained that their schools have faced a few coronavirus case situations since bringing students back this year, which required having to quarantine an entire elementary class and a small cluster of cases within staff members that are not interacting with students.

Though there have been challenges along the way, Lindholm feels his district has maintained a solid start in keeping all of their students and staff safe during this unprecedented fall semester.

Lindholm feels the key to their early success in keeping away from a large cluster of cases within his student body comes down to a proactive approach taken on by both his staff and parents of students.

Though his 7th through 12th grade students are only meeting in-person two days a week, Lindholm believes they are enjoying the fall semester as much as they can. Personally, he said he hasn’t taken a single second for granted in getting chance to interact with his staff and students alike.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

