Pequot Lakes Schools Adjusting to Pandemic Semester
Pequot Lakes School District Superintendent Chris Lindholm explained that their schools have faced a few coronavirus case situations since bringing students back this year, which required having to quarantine an entire elementary class and a small cluster of cases within staff members that are not interacting with students.
Though there have been challenges along the way, Lindholm feels his district has maintained a solid start in keeping all of their students and staff safe during this unprecedented fall semester.
Lindholm feels the key to their early success in keeping away from a large cluster of cases within his student body comes down to a proactive approach taken on by both his staff and parents of students.
Though his 7th through 12th grade students are only meeting in-person two days a week, Lindholm believes they are enjoying the fall semester as much as they can. Personally, he said he hasn’t taken a single second for granted in getting chance to interact with his staff and students alike.
