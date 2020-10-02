Pequot Lakes Schools Adjusting to Pandemic Semester

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pequot Lakes School District Superintendent Chris Lindholm explained that their schools have faced a few coronavirus case situations since bringing students back this year, which required having to quarantine an entire elementary class and a small cluster of cases within staff members that are not interacting with students.

Though there have been challenges along the way, Lindholm feels his district has maintained a solid start in keeping all of their students and staff safe during this unprecedented fall semester.

Lindholm feels the key to their early success in keeping away from a large cluster of cases within his student body comes down to a proactive approach taken on by both his staff and parents of students.

Though his 7th through 12th grade students are only meeting in-person two days a week, Lindholm believes they are enjoying the fall semester as much as they can. Personally, he said he hasn’t taken a single second for granted in getting chance to interact with his staff and students alike.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today