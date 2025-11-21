Nov 21, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Pequot Lakes School District’s Deanne Trottier Receives Science Teaching Award

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Fire Explosion Generic 16x9

11-21-2025

News

1 Person Sent to Hospital After Staples Apartment Fire

ideal community service organization meeting speaker thumbnail

11-21-2025

Community

Org. in Ideal Township, Near Pequot Lakes & Crosslake, Raises Money for Local Groups

north country networkers business thumbnail

11-21-2025

Business

‘North Country Networkers’ Connects Business Owners in Brainerd Lakes Area

Lakeland News File

11-21-2025

Education & Government

Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limit to Remain at 3 This Winter