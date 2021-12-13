Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes School District Closed Due to Safety Threats

Nick UrsiniDec. 13 2021

The Pequot Lakes School District cancelled all classes and school events Monday citing alleged safety threats to the district.

In a joint letter from the Pequot Lakes Police Department and the Pequot Lakes Schools, Interim Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said the district and Pequot Lakes Police Department are investigating reports on social media regarding safety concerns at Pequot Lakes High School.

According to the release, in addition to the social media comments, the Pequot Lakes Police Department and Pequot Lakes School District are investigating an incident on Friday when a student brought a swiss army knife to the high school/middle school campus parking lot.

Interim Superintendent Stumpf said a decision regarding school on Tuesday will be decided as soon as possible.

