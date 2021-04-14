Pequot Lakes School Board Reviews Superintendent’s Comments in Video

A video that was narrated by Pequot Lakes Superintendent Chris Lindholm was the center of attention during Monday’s work session. The video shared the experiences of Superintendent Lindholm implementing equity practices into the school district.
But once the video spread across the community, some members were not pleased with Lindholm’s comments.
In front of a nearly-full auditorium at Pequot Lakes High School, Superintendent Lindholm started the session by apologizing to community members.
“I understand that part of that video offended some people and that makes sense as it wasn’t scripted for the entire public which was my mistake, and that’s why I asked them to take it down,” said Lindholm. “I am truly very sorry for anything I said that was offensive or were hurt.”
The school board did not have a public comment session, but announced they will host a listening session on Monday, April 26 at 6 PM.
By — Nick Ursini
