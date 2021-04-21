Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes School Board Moves Listening Session About Superintendent Video Online

Nick UrsiniApr. 21 2021

The Pequot Lakes School Board decided to move the listening session which was scheduled for Monday, April 26 to an online format.

During the school board meeting on Monday, Board Chair Kim Bolz-Andolshek said with the advice from legal counsel and the Minnesota State School Board Association, the board is moving forward with an electronic format.

“The board has a duty to avoid creating a situation that presents potential legal liability to the district,” Bolz-Andolshek said.

According to the school board, the district will be start taking input on Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, April 28 at 4 PM.

A link to the input form will be posted on the district’s website.

