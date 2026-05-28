Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 28, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry
Pequot Lakes Robotics Team Wins Back-to-Back State Championships
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
05-28-2026
Education & Government
Area Lawmakers Reflect on What Got Passed in 2026 MN Legislative Session
05-28-2026
Crime
International Falls Man Faces Federal Charges of Kidnapping Minor, CSAM Production
05-28-2026
Community
Family and Friends of Missing Blackduck Man To Hold Foot Search
05-28-2026
Education & Government
Dan Rogers Holds Campaign Kickoff for MN Senate District 2 as DFL Candidate
Scroll To Top