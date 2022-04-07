Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Planning to Run for Crow Wing Co. Sheriff

Lakeland News — Apr. 6 2022

Eric Klang

Former Crow Wing County Sheriff and current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang has announced plans to run for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s position this fall.

Klang served as Crow Wing County Sheriff from 2003 until 2006. He ran for re-election in 2006 and lost by 10 votes to Todd Dahl. Those two faced off again in 2010, and again Dahl won a close election, this time by about 1,250 votes. Klang also ran in 2018 but did not make it past the primary election that year.

Klang has been serving as the Pequot Lakes Police Chief since 2011.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

New Directors Elected for Beltrami Co. DFL

State Rep. Jen Schultz of Duluth Challenges Stauber for 8th District Seat

Beltrami Co. Captain Jason Riggs Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Candidate Bidal Duran Elaborates on Campaign Platform

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.