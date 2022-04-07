Pequot Lakes Police Chief Planning to Run for Crow Wing Co. Sheriff

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Former Crow Wing County Sheriff and current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang has announced plans to run for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s position this fall.

Klang served as Crow Wing County Sheriff from 2003 until 2006. He ran for re-election in 2006 and lost by 10 votes to Todd Dahl. Those two faced off again in 2010, and again Dahl won a close election, this time by about 1,250 votes. Klang also ran in 2018 but did not make it past the primary election that year.

Klang has been serving as the Pequot Lakes Police Chief since 2011.

