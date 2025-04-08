Apr 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus School Referendums Approved by Voters
Three area school districts held special elections on Tuesday, asking voters to support referendums for projects and facilities upgrades.
In Nevis, voters weighed in on a $41.5 million referendum for the renovation and expansion of facilities, including a new athletic complex and more space for special education programming. Results were not available for that referendum as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
There were two votes for Pequot Lakes Public Schools. The first one, a $55 million bond referendum for security upgrades and deferred maintenance, passed with 52.7% of voters saying yes (1,115 votes to 1,000). The second vote was for a capital project levy of $600,000 annually for 10 years to support textbook materials and technology upgrades, and that also passed with 54.2% of the vote (1,147 votes to 968).
And voters in the Pine River-Backus School District decided on a $896,000 capital projects levy that would invest in technology, equipment, and building upgrades over 10 years. That passed after 61.9% of voters (627 votes to 386) said yes to supporting the referendum.
