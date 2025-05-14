May 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Pequot Lakes Man Seriously Injured in Crash After Reportedly Fleeing Deputy

A 20-year-old Pequot Lakes man was airlifted from the scene in serious condition after crashing his vehicle when he accelerated away from a Wadena County sheriff’s deputy trying to conduct a traffic stop.

According to a press release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the deputy was investigating a driving complaint of vehicles racing in an area in Wing River Township, located northeast of Wadena. He observed a vehicle in the area and established facts to conduct a traffic stop. The deputy then activated their emergency lights, and the vehicle quickly sped away from the deputy and crashed less than a mile away.

After the vehicle crashed, the deputy extricated the driver, Jaden Anderson, and immediately began lifesaving measures. Anderson was flown to a Fargo hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Carr says Anderson was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash on behalf of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

