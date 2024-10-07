Oct 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pequot Lakes Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Producing Child Pornography

A Pequot Lakes man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for producing images and videos of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, over the course of several years, 41-year-old Jeffrey Benjamin Adkins repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim. On one of the occasions, Adkins produced a five-minute video that depicted the sexual abuse of a minor.

On May 28th of this year, Adkins pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. He was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court.

