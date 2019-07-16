Lakeland PBS
Pequot Lakes Man Drowns On Little Pelican Lake

Jul. 16 2019

A Pequot Lakes man is dead after a drowning incident on Little Pelican Lake in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department received a report Monday night at exactly 9:27 p.m. of a missing boater on Little Pelican Lake.

It was reported that a 73-year-old Pequot Lakes man had gone fishing earlier in the evening. His pontoon was later located unoccupied with the trolling motor running.

Crow Wing County Water Patrol arrived on scene and launched a boat to search the lake area. At exactly 12:25 a.m., the victim was located floating on the surface of the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as Joseph Eric Wallin.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Breezy Point Police, Crosslake Police, Nisswa Police and Pequot Lakes Police.

