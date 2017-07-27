Pequot Lakes Man Charged For Assault And Endangering Child

A Pequot Lakes man first appeared in Crow Wing County District Court on Friday after being charged with 2 felonies of domestic assault by strangulation and endangering a child.

Aaron William Sheffield, 33, was noticed by two MN Power employees who witnessed physical domestic harm between him and a female.

When Pequot Lakes Police Chief Klang arrived at the scene on Thursday July 20, he noticed a female crying and shaking and stated that her boyfriend had chocked her and was inside with a gun.

Chief Klang went inside the residence and found Sheffield without a gun holding his crying 10-year-old son.

Sheffield continued to use fowl language towards the female and Chief Klang continually asked him to stop. Chief Klang noticed how aggravated Sheffield was and left him with Breezy Point Sgt Brain Sandell while he went to talk with the female outside about how this all occurred.

The female received a call earlier that morning from her brother asking why Sheffield was not at work and after asking him is when he became angry. Sheffield took the hand gun off the wall and threatened to shoot himself.

The female hugged him and that is when he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into the closet. She got back up and asked him to calm down and then he went after her and threw her to the floor. Sheffield grabbed her by the neck again and began to strangle her, when the police arrived.

Klang noticed the female had numerous red marks and bruising around her neck, hands and back