Pequot Lakes HS Principal Receives Award from State Association

Pequot Lakes High School Principal Aaron Nelson has been selected as the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) High School Principal of the Year for the Central Division.

Nelson, who was nominated by Pequot Lakes Middle School Principal Mike O’Neil, received the news yesterday. He will now be in the running for State MASSP Principal of the Year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nelson has been principal at Pequot Lakes since the summer of 2017.