Pequot Lakes High School Internship Program Showing Substantial Growth

The Pequot Lakes School Board has received glowing remarks from local businesses involved with the high school’s internship program for seniors.

The school first started the program back in 2017 and has only seen growth since. 30 students are taking part in workplace experience, internships, or apprenticeships this year, a 20-student increase from last year.

“An internship is that opportunity to get into the workplace, to learn about what it really functions like, ‘is this something that really connects with me,'” said Pequot Lakes High School Principal Aaron Nelson. “Probably one of the best learning skills that can happen is that a kid will discover that, ‘This is not what I wanted to do,’ and it kind of saves them the headaches of, ‘Hey, I went into this career field thinking it was going to meet these parts of my personality and turned out I’m not fit for this.'”

Nelson sees the number of internship program participants surpassing 50 this upcoming year.

Any Pequot Lakes seniors interested in the program can contact Work-Based Learning Coordinator Joanna O’Neil at [email protected] for more information.