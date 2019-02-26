Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pequot Lakes High School Hosts 4th Annual Career Fair

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 26 2019
Leave a Comment

Over 70 volunteer professionals from businesses and organizations across the lakes area gathered at Pequot Lakes High School today for their 4th annual career fair.

The Pequot Lakes School District started the career fair four years ago as a way for high school juniors and seniors to explore different career options before they graduate. The career fair featured career avenues for those planning on continuing onto college and also those considering pursuing a career in the trades.

“As teachers we can talk all day long about what people do in different lines of work but it goes so much further when students have a chance to hear from the people that do it themselves. We believe, in Pequot Lakes, that students need that opportunity because at this point in their life, they don’t know, they shouldn’t know, but they should be thinking about it, asking questions and vetting options,” said Chris Lindholm, Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent.

In addition to representatives from various organizations such as Essentia Health, the Pequot Lakes Chamber, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, and more, the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association brought around 30 members to talk with students about careers in the trades. According to school officials, the career fair is a way for students to explore their future options and learn what the paths to various careers might look like.

“Our goal here is to get kids kind of out of their comfort zone and have some real conversations with professionals about careers they may be interested in. The big thing is that we want them to understand that they may say “I want to be a doctor.” There’s lots of different kinds of being a doctor,” explained Aaron Nelson, Pequot Lakes High School Principal. “So what are those things? What might be a field that they more specifically might be interested in?”

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes And Brainerd School Districts Host Events Focusing On Mental Health

Tools For Schools Introduces High School Students To Careers In The Trades

Patriot Foundation Receives $100,000 Anonymous Donation

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Brings “Seussical The Musical” To Pequot Lakes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Avatar
Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Avatar
Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

Avatar
CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Schools Asks The Public To Help Name New Elementary School

With groundbreaking on a new elementary school in Baxter expected to take place in the spring, the Brainerd Board of Education turned its
Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Schools Asks The Public To Help Name New Elementary School

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Red Lake Man Charged With First Degree Murder Of His Wife

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Crow Wing County Land Services Recognized By Minnesota DNR

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Comes Up Just Short In Class AA Championship

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Nevis Girls Basketball Ekes Out Win Over Bertha-Hewitt

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.