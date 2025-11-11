Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Nov 11, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
Pequot Lakes High School Honors Veterans with Annual Veterans Day Program
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
11-11-2025
Crime
Duluth Man Fined $175 for Starting 12,000-Acre Wildfire in NE MN
11-11-2025
Community
Bemidji Community Officials Concerned with Lack of Shelters Ahead of Winter
11-11-2025
Arts & Entertainment
CLC Performing Arts Center Bringing Prince Tribute to Brainerd
11-11-2025
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Grand Rapids/Greenway in Home Opener
Scroll To Top