Nov 11, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Pequot Lakes High School Honors Veterans with Annual Veterans Day Program

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

camp house fire building burned down file

11-11-2025

Crime

Duluth Man Fined $175 for Starting 12,000-Acre Wildfire in NE MN

peoples church bemidji building 1

11-11-2025

Community

Bemidji Community Officials Concerned with Lack of Shelters Ahead of Winter

marshall charloff purple xperience prince tribute sqk

11-11-2025

Arts & Entertainment

CLC Performing Arts Center Bringing Prince Tribute to Brainerd

Bemidji Grand Rapids Greenway Hockey 2 sqk

11-11-2025

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Grand Rapids/Greenway in Home Opener