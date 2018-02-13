Pequot Lakes Head Football Coach Resigns

Chip Lohmiller, the former NFL placekicker turned high school football coach, resigned on Monday night from his position as head football coach at Pequot Lakes High School, according to Pequot Lakes Activities Director Marc Helmrichs.

Lohmiller has been the head football coach of the Patriots for the past 14 seasons, advancing to the section finals seven times since 2009. In that span, the Patriots have advanced to the state tournament twice, including this past season’s appearance in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Lohmiller compiled a record of 80-64 during his 14 seasons at the helm.

“Coach Lohmiller has been a key part of our athletic department for many years,” Helmrichs said in a statement. “He has done a great job of helping our athletes reach their potential as football players. Coach Lohmiller has done an outstanding job of preparing our players for each and every game. I want to thank Coach Lohmiller for his work at Pequot Lakes High School and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The school plans on beginning the search for a replacement immediately.

Lohmiller, a native of Woodbury, played nine seasons in the National Football League, including stints with the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, and St. Louis Rams.