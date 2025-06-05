Pequot Lakes Girls’ Golfer Birkeland Named Ms. Minnesota Golf Finalist

The Minnesota Golf Association has released the 2025 finalists for Ms. Minnesota Golf, and Genevieve Birkeland from Pequot Lakes made the cut.

The senior golfer is fresh off winning back-to-back individual Section 6AA titles and her third overall. Birkeland is currently ranked sixth in the state in the MGA’s High School Rankings heading into next week’s state tournament.

The winner of the Ms. Minnesota Golf award will be announced this Sunday, June 8th at 6 p.m. at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, MN.