Pequot Lakes Girls Basketball Wins 7AA Title, Back to State for First Time Since 2016

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team defeated Pierz in the Section 7AA championship 70-54 to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Patriots were led in scoring by Isabel Larson who put up 20 points, while both Kelsi Martini (18 points) and Maci Martini (11 points) also scored in double figures.

State tournament seedings will be released this weekend. The Patriots will be making their 8th-ever trip to state, and with their win over Pierz in the 7AA section final, the Patriots now have a 29-1 record.