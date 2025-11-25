Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Nov 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Fights Back to Beat Proctor at Home
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
11-25-2025
Sports
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ Basketball Edges Blackduck 49-46
11-25-2025
Community
Northwoods Experience: BSU Hosts 3rd Annual Unified Bocce Invite
11-24-2025
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Starts 2025-26 Unbeaten Through 1st 5 Games
11-24-2025
Sports
BSU Men’s Hockey Completes Sweep of Northern Michigan on Saturday
Scroll To Top