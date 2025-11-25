Nov 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Fights Back to Beat Proctor at Home

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

blackduck walker hackensack akeley wha w h a basketball thumbnail

11-25-2025

Sports

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ Basketball Edges Blackduck 49-46

bsu unified bocce 2

11-25-2025

Community

Northwoods Experience: BSU Hosts 3rd Annual Unified Bocce Invite

bemidji girls hockey millie knott practice

11-24-2025

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Starts 2025-26 Unbeaten Through 1st 5 Games

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 1 New Logo Sqk

11-24-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Completes Sweep of Northern Michigan on Saturday