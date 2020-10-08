Pequot Lakes Football Prepares for First Friday Night Kickoff
The high school football season is upon us here in the state of Minnesota, and Pequot Lakes Head Coach Bill Magnuson will be leading his Patriots football team that went 6-4 last season on a mission for more success.
Coach Magnuson believes his team is more than ready for the Friday night lights, all thanks to a veteran lead group that he believes has kept his Patriots team focused and prepared for this very unusual late fall season start.
It will be a tough matchup to start the season for Pequot Lakes, who will take on a proven winner in the Dilworth-Glydon-Felton Rebels. The Rebels finished last season with a 9-2 record and handled Pequot Lakes easily in a 55-7 victory during the regular season.
The first of a six conference games kicks off at home Friday night for the Patriots, and it appears that Coach Magnuson’s group is ready for another season to remember.