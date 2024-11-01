Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Nov 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Pequot Lakes Football Going to State with Win Over Two Harbors in Section Finals
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Nevis Football Upset by Cromwell-Wright 20-14 in Section 5 9-Player Championship
Sports
Fosston Football Falls to Reigning Champs Fertile-Beltrami in Section Finals
Sports
Mahnomen Football Claims 4th Straight Section Title with Win Over Red Lake County
Sports
BSU Men’s Hockey Playing Ranked Rival Minnesota State This Weekend
Scroll To Top