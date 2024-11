At U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Pequot Lakes was playing Dassel-Cokato in the Class AAA football state semifinal. The Pats were trying to get to their first-ever prep bowl game.

Pequot Lakes led 20-7 at the half, but Dassel-Cokato would storm all the way back to win 29-26. Bryar Nordby stood out for the Patriots, amassing 154 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.