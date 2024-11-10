Pequot Lakes Football Downs Annandale in Class AAA Quarterfinals

High school football continued state quarterfinal play on Saturday, and for Pequot Lakes, it was a chance to prove they belonged back with the big boys.

In 2009, the Patriots made their first ever state tournament but lost in the quarterfinals to Mora. In 2017, the team made it to U.S. Bank Stadium but fell in the semis to St. Croix Lutheran.

This year, they’d like to continue to improve, and that opportunity began at Blattner Stadium in Rocori on Saturday. In the Class AAA quarterfinals, the Pats come in as the 2-seed in the north taking on 3-seed Annandale, where both squads touted undefeated records.

Ultimately, the Patriots continued their storybook season as they downed Annandale 22-15. They advance to the Class AAA semifinals, where they’ll face Dassel-Cokato at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon.