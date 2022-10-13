Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Football Building Off 4-Win Streak

Oct. 13 2022

The one-win Pequot Lakes football team from last year is no more.

The Patriots have found a way to completely flip the script from last year after they finished the 2021 season at 1-8. This year, they’re writing a different story and are now sitting at 5-1 as they begin to round the corner on the regular season and prepare for a postseason run.

Pequot Lakes is on a 4-game win streak, putting up over 30 points in each of those match-ups. With two games left, they’re looking to reverse that 1-8 record last year and finish strong at 8-1 this year.

Pequot Lakes will travel to Thief River Falls on Friday to battle the Prowlers. That game starts at 6 P.M.

