Pequot Lakes Excited For Second Ever State Tournament Appearance
It’s only the second time in school history but the Pequot Lakes Patriots are heading to the state football tournament with a lot of confidence and a lot of excitement.
The match-up against Mora will test the Patriots offense and all facets will need to be on point on Saturday afternoon.
While the Patriots passing attack is dangerous, much of the offense runs through Nathan Traut, the senior running back who averaged well over 100 yards per game.
Having pitched three shutouts this season, the Patriots defense will have to step up big against a Mora team that averages 30 points per game.
No matter the score on Saturday, Coach Lohmiller takes pride in this season and this special team.
