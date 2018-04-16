Pequot Lakes Early Childhood To Host Teachable Safety Skills Presentations
Jacob Wetterling Resource Center has teamed up with Pequot Lakes Early Childhood to host a free class for parents on Teachable Safety Skills.
This workshop provides caregivers with practical tools they can use in talking about personal safety concerns with youth of all ages in a positive and empowering way. Jane Straub, the Victim Assistance Specialist for the JWRC, will be speaking at the event. Jane has been working in the violence prevention and intervention field for almost 20 years. She has had the opportunity to work with victim/survivors of all ages and their families as well as offenders. In addition to providing advocacy and support, Jane is a national trainer on topics such as domestic abuse, sexual violence, stalking, trafficking, bullying/cyberbullying, reproductive coercion and impact of trauma.
There are two presentations being held on Tuesday, April 24. At 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. there is a presentation intended for caregivers of children ages birth to five years old. At 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be one held for caregivers of children ages birth through 4th grade.
