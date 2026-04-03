Pequot Lakes’ Darci Martini Competing in Her 2nd Elks Hoop Shoot Nationals

Pequot Lakes fifth grader and Brainerd Elk Darci Martini will compete for the second time in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Competition next month in Chicago. She drained 23 of her 25 free throws at the regional Hoop Shoot in Iowa City last month to book her ticket back to nationals.

In 2024, Martini placed ninth at the Elks Hoop Shoot National Competition in the 8- to 9-year-old bracket. Now in the 10- to 11-year-old bracket, she’s looking to improve upon her last showing.